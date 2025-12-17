Here we go again. Sean “Diddy” Combs is preparing to give a videotaped deposition from federal prison as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit filed by April Lampros, adding another layer to the music mogul’s legal challenges.

Get this, according to court documents, Combs is scheduled to provide testimony from Fort Dix in New Jersey on January 26, pending approval from prison officials. The deposition is a key element of Lampros’ lawsuit, which includes allegations of sexual assault, coercion, and abuse of authority dating back to the nineteen nineties. Lampros claims Combs assaulted her multiple times and made threats intended to silence her.

As you can imagine, coordinating the deposition requires clearance for attorneys, court reporters, and videographers, making the process logistically complex. Legal teams are also reviewing historical business dealings connected to the case, including a disputed ownership transfer involving Bad Boy Records cofounder Kirk Burrowes in nineteen ninety six. Court filings note that failure to comply with deposition requirements could result in sanctions, potentially worsening Combs’ legal position.

Combs is currently serving four years and two months in federal custody following his conviction for transporting individuals for prostitution. While incarcerated, he is enrolled in the Bureau of Prisons Residential Drug Abuse Program, which may allow for early release consideration. These circumstances add further complications to his civil legal obligations.

Amid these developments, Netflix released Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a documentary produced by 50 Cent. Combs’ legal team has condemned the project as a “malicious hit piece.” In statements to The Hollywood Reporter, representatives also described the portrayal as “unfair,” arguing it misuses unauthorized footage and lacks proper context.