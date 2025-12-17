Snoop Dogg is bringing holiday vibes to the NFL this Christmas. Netflix confirmed Tuesday that the rap icon will headline its Christmas Day halftime show during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game.

The performance, titled Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party, will air live from U.S. Bank Stadium. The set is expected to feature a mix of Snoop Dogg’s classic hits, holiday-themed music, and appearances from special guests.

The Lions vs. Vikings matchup is one of two NFL games Netflix will stream on Christmas Day. The streamer will also air the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, marking another major push into live sports programming.

With his signature charisma and crossover appeal, Snoop Dogg’s halftime show is poised to be a standout moment of the holiday slate, blending music, sports, and seasonal celebration for viewers nationwide.