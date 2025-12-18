21 Savage publicly called for peace between Young Thug and Gunna, using X on Wednesday to address their long-running feud. The Atlanta rapper shared candid messages aimed at encouraging reconciliation and moving past street politics.

In one post, 21 Savage urged both artists to repair their relationship, writing that they love each other and that loyalty should outweigh pride. He emphasized that street culture has brought more trauma than reward and suggested the conflict has gone on long enough.

He also directed a separate message to Young Thug, praising him while encouraging honesty and reflection. 21 Savage acknowledged the loyalty shown by those around Thug and suggested that misunderstandings and shifting expectations played a role in the fallout.

The posts quickly sparked conversation online, with fans debating whether the two rappers could eventually put their differences aside. While neither Young Thug nor Gunna has publicly responded, 21 Savage’s comments add to growing calls within hip hop for unity over division.

Young Thug reignited his long-simmering rift with Gunna on December 15, posting a brief but pointed tweet that immediately caught the attention of hip-hop fans. “N***a acting like he the victim, lol,” Thug wrote, a line that quickly spread across social media.

The comment arrived just hours after Gunna shared a cryptic and reflective Instagram post that many viewed as a response to ongoing criticism tied to the YSL RICO case. Without naming anyone directly, Gunna framed himself as someone who had been tested but refused to lose his sense of self.

Young Thug seemingly responds to Gunna's recent IG post:



"N**** acting like he the victim lol" pic.twitter.com/KSkpHcVLYW — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 16, 2025

“The real flex is keeping a good heart when life keeps giving you reasons not to,” Gunna wrote.

He added that he had been “lied to, used, switched up on, and counted out,” yet still chose to “show love” and “show up for people, even when nobody showed up for you.” Gunna described that mindset as “rare” and “powerful,” saying it proves a heart “they can’t find twice.”

For fans, the subtext was clear. Gunna and Young Thug were once close collaborators who helped define Atlanta’s modern sound. Their relationship fractured after Gunna accepted a plea deal and resumed his career while Thug remained incarcerated awaiting trial.

Young Thug’s tweet appeared to dismiss Gunna’s framing entirely. The added “lol” read less like humor and more like disbelief. Gunna has not directly responded, but his repeated references to being “switched up on” continue to fuel speculation. The exchange underscores how unresolved and deeply personal the divide remains.