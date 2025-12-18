Here we go again. More beefing. The long-simmering dispute between 50 Cent and Jim Jones reignited after Jones dismissed 50 Cent’s Netflix series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, as a “mockumentary.” The remark, made during a podcast appearance, quickly drew a sharp response from 50 Cent and escalated into a broader public argument involving money, credibility, and control. Fellow rapper Maino was soon pulled into the exchange, shifting attention away from creative criticism and toward personal accusations.



Kind of feels like everyday it’s a new beef. Remember when Hip Hop was about making music.

Anyways …

In a series of social media posts, 50 Cent accused Jones and Maino of failing to meet financial obligations tied to their podcast operation. “These individuals are squatters; they owe $250,000 for the space where they record their podcast,” he wrote, framing the dispute as an issue of unpaid rent. He followed with another jab, saying, “These bums are vying for the best-dressed title but can’t settle their bills.”

The situation intensified when 50 Cent shared an audio recording he said featured the landlord of the building where Jones records. In the clip, the speaker described difficulties working with Jones and alleged unpaid rent ranging from $80,000 to $180,000. The recording spread quickly online, though Jones has not publicly addressed or confirmed the claims.

Maino responded with humor, posting a digitally altered image of 50 Cent that poked fun at his appearance and persona. The lighthearted tone appeared aimed at defusing tension but instead prompted another direct reply.

50 Cent shot back, writing, “I understand Diddy was your hero; stick by him,” tying Jones and Maino to Sean Combs amid heightened scrutiny. He then suggested he could buy the studio where their podcast is produced, adding, “This wasn’t on my agenda; however, if you insist I’ll make time.”