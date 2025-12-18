50 Cent has responded sharply to Dr. Umar after the activist criticized the new Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The rapper and media mogul shared a clip of Umar discussing the project during a recent livestream and told him to “shut up” in the caption of his Instagram post.

Dr. Umar calls 50 Cent’s documentary on Diddy an example of “self-hatred” disguised as community service on Raud’s stream



“I have no problem with Black people holding Black people accountable. I have a problem with Black people feeling the need to expose others so in-depth… pic.twitter.com/jxl1ApdBtI — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 15, 2025

Dr. Umar questioned the intent behind the series, arguing that while accountability is important, publicly exposing Black figures without equal scrutiny of white offenders reflects deeper issues within the community. His comments quickly circulated online and sparked debate across social media.

50 Cent, who served as an executive producer on the documentary, made his stance clear with the blunt response, signaling no interest in engaging further with Umar’s criticism. The exchange has added another layer of controversy to the release, which has already generated widespread conversation since its debut on Netflix.