Ava DuVernay and David Oyelowo are set to collaborate once more on the feature film Heist of Benin, marking their first director actor reunion since Selma.

The project was unveiled Tuesday during Canal+’s presentation in Paris. Variety reports that the screenplay is written by Jesse Quiñones and that the film is positioned as “a thriller that intertwines art, love and restitution.” Oyelowo will star and produce under his Yoruba Saxon banner.

The pairing has been years in the making. Oyelowo said the story finally aligned with what he and DuVernay had been seeking creatively.

“Ava and I have been looking for the right story to tell together again. Heist of Benin is that story,” he said. “It’s thrilling and high-powered with deeply resonant themes that matter to us both.”

DuVernay also reflected on the significance of returning to work with Oyelowo.

“Reuniting with David in this way feels full circle.”

The film has attracted strong backing from its partners. Studiocanal and Canal+ leadership emphasized DuVernay’s fit for the material and the relevance of the story’s themes.

“We are delighted in reuniting this dynamic creative duo on Heist of Benin and cannot think of a better filmmaker than Ava to bring this captivating, timely, heist-thriller to life,” said Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal and Canal+’s chief content officer and deputy CEO.

Heist of Benin will also be produced by Steve Richards and Jake Katofsky of Endurance Media, alongside Lisa Bruce for Yoruba Saxon and Quiñones. Further details on casting and production have yet to be announced.