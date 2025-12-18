L100T Breaks Into iTunes Canada Charts Ahead of Upcoming EP

L100T is moving with purpose, and the momentum is real. His upcoming EP, set to release between January and March, captures exactly where he’s at in real time. Every track reflects the moment he steps up to the mic, unfiltered emotion, honest reflection, and energy that shifts with his mindset. This project isn’t boxed into one sound or feeling. It moves through different moods and experiences, giving listeners something they can connect to no matter where they’re at.

The tone of the EP is set right from the start with the intro “I’m Just Tryna Breathe,” now out on all platforms. The record opens with spiritual reflection and vulnerability, grounding the project in faith, pressure, and self-awareness. As the release gets closer, L100T plans to roll out a steady wave of music, keeping listeners locked in with evolving sounds and moments that feel current and relatable.

Recently, L100T reached a major milestone by charting at #133 on the iTunes Canada charts, a powerful moment in his independent journey. The charting record is a collaboration with Boosie Badazz, and the connection came together through DJ Flippp, who continues to be on the front lines creating opportunities and putting independent artists in position to win.

The chart placement is more than a number. It represents consistency, belief, and the power of alignment. L100T gives credit to God first, followed by his team and everyone who continues to support the movement with every stream, share, like, and message of encouragement.

With a new EP on the way and momentum building internationally, L100T is staying focused, trusting the process, and turning each moment into music that speaks for itself.