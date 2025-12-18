Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t just enter a room; she shifts its entire energy. Whether she’s dominating the charts with her latest album, Megan, or commanding the stage on the Hot Girl Summer Tour, the Houston native has built a career on the bedrock of unapologetic confidence. Now, she’s bringing that same “Hot Girl” energy to a different kind of arena: the male-dominated world of sports betting.

Through her new partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook and the Thee Million Dollar FanCash Drop campaign, Megan is bridging the gap between music, culture, and the playoffs. But for Megan, a high-profile deal is never just about the branding; it’s about the backbone. Central to this collaboration is a donation of winter apparel from the Fanatics Foundation to Megan’s own Pete and Thomas Foundation, ensuring that as the temperature drops, her community stays protected.

Fresh off a year of global expansion and a record-breaking $1.2M gala, Megan sat down to discuss how she’s empowering women to take up space in sports, her Super Bowl hopes for her beloved Houston Texans, and why philanthropy is the non-negotiable requirement for every deal she signs.

The Source: Your partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook and Thee Million Dollar FanCash Drop campaign brings your iconic “Hot Girl” confidence into the sports betting and fan retail world. How do you hope your involvement will encourage a broader audience, particularly women, to engage with and feel more empowered in spaces like sports fandom and betting, which are often male-dominated?

Megan Thee Stallion: I hope my campaign connects with the ladies and just different sports fans from a wide range of backgrounds! But honestly, working with Fanatics Sportsbook on this concept was such a blast and we really took a creative approach to bringing sports, music and culture together with this series.

The $1 million FanCash prize pool provides a unique way for fans to access merchandise on Fanatics.com for holiday shopping. How do you suggest to best utilize that FanCash—whether for that must-have jersey or for a bonus bet ahead of a big sports day?

All I’ll say is the NFL playoffs are around the corner and my Houston Texans are making some noise, so it’s a great time to get a Texans jersey! I hope they can make a run to the Super Bowl!

As part of this collaboration, Fanatics Foundation is donating winter apparel to The Pete and Thomas Foundation. Given The Pete and Thomas Foundation’s incredible momentum this year—including the $1.2M-raising gala and global expansion—why was receiving this type of in-kind donation, specifically winter apparel, a significant element for your community initiatives right now?

Many of us take basic items like warm, comfortable clothing for granted, but vulnerable communities are struggling to stay protected during this time of year. This donation from Fanatics comes at the right time, allowing our foundation to support families and individuals in need and help them withstand the winter weather.

The Pete and Thomas Foundation honors your late parents by focusing on pillars like education, housing, and health/wellness. How do you navigate aligning your high-profile commercial partnerships, like the one with Fanatics, with the deep, personal mission of your foundation to ensure the impact is both authentic and far-reaching?

Giving back has always been a priority for me, so I try to make sure there’s a philanthropic aspect to my brand partnerships whenever possible. In this case, the Fanatics Foundation came through with their donation, and I’m just incredibly thankful for the team’s generosity and commitment. It’s going to make a difference for a lot of families.

With the holidays often inspiring reflection and looking forward, what is one major goal—either a specific program, expanded reach, or a new initiative—that you are most excited about achieving with The Pete and Thomas Foundation in 2026?

February 2026 will mark the 4th anniversary of the Pete and Thomas Foundation’s launch, so I’m really excited to celebrate how much the organization has grown. More importantly, my goal is for the foundation to continue expanding its impact in communities worldwide. For me, it’s all about impact – we want to use our resources to uplift as many people as possible, put smiles on their faces and make the world a better place.