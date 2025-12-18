Rick Ross is sharing some of the most frightening chapters of his life in his upcoming book, Renaissance of a Boss: Notes From a Creative Reawakening. In the memoir, the Miami rapper reflects on how seizures linked to drug use and ongoing health issues forced him to reevaluate his lifestyle and priorities.

According to TMZ, Ross details a 2022 incident in which he suffered a seizure while on a flight, prompting an emergency landing so he could receive immediate medical care. He candidly admits the episode occurred while he was experiencing the effects of psychedelic mushrooms, acknowledging that he was neither physically nor mentally grounded at the time.

The moment stands as a turning point in the book, with Ross using the experience to explore accountability, self-awareness, and personal growth. The revelations offer fans a raw look at the health scares that helped reshape his outlook beyond music and fame.