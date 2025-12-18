Wow. Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months in prison in Romania after an appellate court reversed a lower court ruling that previously spared him jail time.

The 38-year-old rapper, born Cameron Thomaz, was initially ordered to pay a criminal fine, but that decision was challenged by Romanian prosecutors. According to court records cited by local outlet Cancan, the Constanța Court of Appeal accepted an appeal filed by Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT, through its Constanța Territorial Service. The court partially overturned the Constanța Tribunal’s earlier ruling, which had imposed a fine of 3,000 Romanian lei.

In their jaw dropping decision, the appellate panel determined that a custodial sentence was “warranted under Romanian law.” Court minutes cited by Cancan show Khalifa was convicted under Law No. 143/2000 for “unlawful possession of dangerous drugs for personal use.” The ruling is final and binding, meaning no further legal challenges are available under Romania’s criminal procedure framework.

In case you missed it, the case traces back to 2024, when the “Black and Yellow” artist was briefly detained during legal proceedings before being released without being held in custody. Romanian authorities stressed that the charges did not involve drug trafficking. Prosecutors framed the case strictly as possession for personal use, an offense that carries a possible sentence of three months to two years in prison or a fine under Romanian law.

By rejecting the fine-only outcome, the appeals court sent a clear message that high-profile status does not alter how the country applies its drug laws. The decision has sparked renewed discussion about Romania’s strict stance, particularly as other countries, including Germany, Portugal, Spain, and the Netherlands, have shifted toward decriminalization or lighter penalties for small-scale possession. In parts of the United States, similar conduct has been downgraded or legalized. Romania, however, continues to enforce tougher penalties.

Remains to be seen whether Wiz will actually serve that time. His team is appealing. Stay tuned.