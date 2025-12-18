For Saki, a multifaceted artist hailing from Inglewood, creativity has never been optional—it has been essential. Before language gave shape to her emotions, movement did. Through ballet, hip-hop, and jazz, she learned how to communicate feeling with her body. By the age of fourteen, that physical expression transformed into words, filling notebooks with lyrics rooted in honesty, introspection, and lived experience.

Raised by the rhythm of her city and strengthened by life’s transitions, Saki’s artistry reflects evolution. Her journey has been shaped not only by performance and sound, but by motherhood, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to self-expression. Today, she stands as an artist who leads with emotional intelligence—unafraid to reveal softness, strength, and contradiction in the same breath.

A Calling That Came Naturally

For Saki, becoming an artist was not a career decision—it was a natural unfolding. Music has always been her refuge, a space where she felt understood long before the world caught up.

“Creating has always been the one place where I felt completely understood,” she shares. “Music raised me, protected me, and gave me a place to put emotions I didn’t have words for yet.”

That connection to creation remains the foundation of her work. Music is not simply what she does—it is how she processes life, identity, and emotion.

Introducing ‘Perfect’: A Softer Chapter

Saki’s upcoming single, “Perfect,” marks a deeply intimate chapter in her artistry. Vulnerable and emotionally transparent, the record explores the complexity of letting someone in, only to be reminded why emotional walls were built in the first place. It is a song about love, fear, miscommunication, and the quiet pain of things left unsaid—created in real time, from real emotions.

With “Perfect,” Saki invites listeners into a more delicate space—one that contrasts with the bold, femme-forward energy often associated with her image. The single signals growth, emotional honesty, and a deeper connection with her audience.

Interview with Saki

Q1. Can you introduce your upcoming single and share the inspiration behind it?

Saki: My upcoming single is called “Perfect,” and it’s one of the most vulnerable records I’ve released so far. It explores what it feels like to let your guard down with someone, only to be reminded why you built those walls in the first place. The inspiration came from real emotions I was experiencing in real time—love, fear, softness, and uncertainty all at once. It’s about miscommunication, things being left unsaid, and healing from someone you never thought you’d have to.

Q2. Is there a personal story that influenced the message of this track?

Saki: Absolutely. “Perfect” was created from two real experiences where we could never quite get it right. It always felt like when I pushed, they pulled, and vice versa. Walking away and saying goodbye was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. Sometimes forever isn’t always forever, even when we hope it will be—that truth lives inside this record.

Q3. What motivates you as an artist, and how did that motivation shape this release?

Saki: Authenticity motivates me the most. I want people to feel seen through my music, especially those who are healing, loving, or learning how to trust again. That motivation shaped “Perfect” by keeping it honest—no gimmicks, no exaggeration, just truth. I’m driven by connection, and this song was created to build that emotional bridge with the listener.

Q4. How would you describe the creative process, from writing to production?

Saki: The writing was very natural. The lyrics came quickly because the emotions were already there—I wrote it almost like a journal entry. From a production standpoint, we focused on supporting the mood: soft, emotional, and cinematic. We made sure the vocals carried the story and that every layer enhanced the feeling instead of distracting from it.

Q5. Are you currently working with management, or independently?

Saki: Right now, I’m working independently. I’m very hands-on with my career and involved in every creative and business decision. Independence has taught me a lot about the industry, but I’m open to the right partnership—one that aligns with my vision, work ethic, and long-term goals.

Q6. Are there any record labels you’re interested in partnering with in the future?

Saki: There are definitely labels I’m interested in, including Interscope, Sony, Universal, and Strange Music. What draws me to any label is true artist development, creative freedom, and long-term vision. I want to build something that lasts, so the right partnership would respect my artistry, brand, and the direction I’m intentionally moving in.

Q7. What are your goals moving forward, and how does “Perfect” shape what’s next?

Saki: My goals are to continue building a loyal fanbase, develop myself into a brand, release consistent music and visuals, and secure brand and performance opportunities that truly align with me. “Perfect” shows a softer, more intimate side of my artistry, and I believe it will help expand my audience on a deeper level. It sets the tone for what’s next—more honesty, more growth, and stronger connection.