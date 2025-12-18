Snoop Dogg is bringing holiday energy to the NFL stage on Christmas Day. Have to admit, Snoop is everywhere and always finds a way to capture the moment.

Arguably the biggest studio or streamer around, Netflix, just announced that the rap icon will headline the halftime show during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup on Dec. 25. The performance is part of Netflix’s annual NFL Christmas Gameday event, expanding the streamer’s growing footprint in live sports entertainment.

So to build up anticipation, Netflix released a teaser video earlier this week featuring George Clinton on narration duties. The clip highlights Clinton delivering his iconic line “bow wow wow, yippie yo yippie yay” from the classic track “Atomic Dog.” Snoop famously sampled the song on his hit “What’s My Name” ? (Who am I?).

As you can imagine Snoop wasted no time in sharing his excitement in a statement celebrating the collaboration.

“NFL, Netflix, and your Uncle Snoop on Christmas Day?” the Doggfather stated. “We’re servin’ up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

Netflix executives echoed that enthusiasm.

“Christmas Gameday just got a whole lot cooler,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer. “We’re uniting two global cultural juggernauts, the NFL and the one and only Snoop Dogg, who will drop the hottest halftime show. As a West Coast girl and huge fan myself, I can confidently say this is the ultimate gift we could give our members. We’re ready to drop it like it’s hot with this holiday celebration!”

Christmas Day action will feature two NFC division rivalries: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings. Both games will stream live on Netflix. CBS Sports will produce the games, with NFL Media handling pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage.