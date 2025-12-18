Travis Scott surprised fans with the release of the sleek and sultry music video for “PBT,” featuring Tyla and Kybz Kartel. The Afrobeats-meets-dancehall collaboration arrives from this summer’s blockbuster JACKBOYS 2 project, presented by Epic Records and Cactus Jack, the creative collective led by Scott.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nabil, the cinematic visual opens on the glowing Tokyo skyline before focusing on Scott and Tyla in parallel hotel rooms. He appears restless while she prepares, mirroring the song’s seductive tension. The story unfolds through flashes of a carefree past encounter before the pair reunite, wordlessly walking off together. Kybz Kartel appears as a distant presence, offering his blessing as the scene builds toward a high-energy party that carries into the night.

With its global sound and polished visuals, “PBT” highlights the genre-blending approach that has helped make JACKBOYS 2 one of the year’s most talked-about releases.