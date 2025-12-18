Wale opened up about a difficult moment from the 2025 BET Awards, revealing that streamer Kai Cenat not recognizing him deeply affected his mental health. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, the DC rapper said the incident lingered longer than fans might expect.

“I was upset for like five days in a row,” Wale shared, explaining that he stayed in his hotel for several days afterward as he processed the situation. The rapper connected his experience to broader conversations about mental health, noting that hearing Cenat speak publicly on the topic later changed his perspective.

“When he’s talking about mental health, I’m like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, mental health, you get it now,’” Wale added.

The candid reflection highlights the often-unseen emotional weight that public figures carry, even at high-profile industry events.