Well, welcome back to Mexico that is. Ye is set to make a highly anticipated return to Mexico City for the first time in 17 years, and the demand for his comeback is already rewriting the record books. Scheduled for January 30 and 31 at Plaza de Toros “La México,” the two shows are expected to draw a combined crowd of 74,000 people, according to our friends at AllHipHop.

That figure surpasses the venue’s previous attendance record of 42,517, set in November 2019 during an exhibition tennis match between Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev, per ESPN. With tickets still available for the second night, organizers believe attendance could climb even higher. Ye last performed in Mexico City in October 2008 during his Glow in the Dark Tour at Palacio de los Deportes, a long absence that has only intensified fan excitement.

Get this, the Mexico City shows follow other recent international successes for Ye. Earlier this year, he filled Shanghai Stadium with 70,000 fans, reinforcing his ability to draw massive crowds overseas. Andrés Charvel, CEO of 515 Entertainment, emphasized the scale of the moment, saying: “The response has been extraordinary. Breaking the venue’s historic record demonstrates the powerful connection audiences have with such an iconic figure, and the demand shows that fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Together with the venue, our production team, and the artist’s team, we are working to execute something the world has never seen before.”

The milestone comes shortly after controversy in Brazil, where Ye was banned from performing in São Paulo following remarks involving Nazism and anti-Semitism. Despite that setback, his Mexico City return is shaping up to be one of his most successful live events in years.