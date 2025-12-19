Barack Obama has unveiled his annual list of favorite books, movies, and music, continuing a tradition he began during his time in the White House. As 2025 comes to a close, the former president highlighted a diverse group of artists whose work stood out to him over the past year.

On the music side, Obama praised Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” Burna Boy and Travis Scott’s global collaboration “TATATA,” Drake’s “NOKIA,” and Chance the Rapper and Jamila Woods’ reflective track “No More Old Men.”

“As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House,” Obama wrote online. “I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!”

Obama’s lists remain a cultural moment, often spotlighting both chart-toppers and thoughtful collaborations.