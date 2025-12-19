Benny The Butcher is closing out the year with momentum. Before the calendar flips, the Griselda heavyweight has released EL CARNICERO, a new double single now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Translated from Spanish as “The Butcher,” EL CARNICERO delivers two fresh tracks that reinforce Benny’s gritty, street-focused sound. The release includes “IIGHT IGHT,” a hard-hitting solo cut, alongside “Supernatural,” which features fellow underground standout Estee Nack. Together, the pair of songs showcase Benny’s sharp lyricism and uncompromising delivery while continuing his run of consistent releases.

The project arrives as another reminder that Benny remains one of hip hop’s most relentless voices, keeping pressure on the culture even as the year winds down. With EL CARNICERO, The Butcher proves once again that he’s ending the year the same way he started it, unapologetic and razor sharp.