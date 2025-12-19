Brandy and Monica have officially wrapped The Boy Is Mine Tour, their first-ever co-headlining run and one of the most culturally significant R&B tours in recent memory. Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the sold-out nationwide arena tour concluded in Florida, marking a full-circle moment 27 years after their iconic duet topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks and earned a GRAMMY Award.

Critics widely praised the tour’s long-awaited arrival. Variety noted that fans finally experienced a tour that should have happened decades ago, calling it worth the wait. Across the run, Brandy and Monica delivered a powerful celebration of legacy, growth, and vocal excellence, pairing technical mastery with emotional intimacy and renewed chemistry. The Hollywood Reporter highlighted the symbolism of the two artists sharing the stage hand in hand, describing the moment as one that transcended music into unity and womanhood.

The tour featured a multi-generational lineup including Kelly Rowland, Coco Jones, Muni Long, and American Idol 2025 winner Jamal Roberts. Select dates also welcomed Mýa and Keyshia Cole, while surprise guest appearances from Missy Elliott, Ciara, LL COOL J, Kehlani, 50 Cent, and others turned individual nights into unforgettable cultural moments.

EBONY praised the duo as enduring cultural touchstones, while Essence applauded the tour’s blend of vocals, nostalgia, and visual style. Billboard emphasized the show’s intentional structure, from solo classics to the closing performance of “The Boy Is Mine,” underscoring their lasting influence.

Following the tour’s success, Brandy and Monica are set to perform on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen on December 31, welcoming 2026 and cementing this era as a defining chapter in modern music history.