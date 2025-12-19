Charlamagne Tha God

Radio personality Charlamagne Tha God is set to transform the podcasting landscape following his $200 million deal with iHeartMedia. The five-year extension keeps him on The Breakfast Club while giving him the platform to expand his Black Effect podcast network.

“When I was looking at doing my new deal with iHeartMedia, I said, ‘I don’t want to just be talent. I want to create this podcast network. I want to create the BET for podcasting,’” Charlamagne shared with Forbes.

Black Effect, a joint venture with iHeartMedia, has launched over 60 shows since 2020, featuring guests from former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson to entrepreneurs Daymond John and John Hope Bryant. The network has become a key revenue driver for iHeartMedia, which reported $448.8 million in podcast revenue in 2024, up from $101 million in 2022. Charlamagne plans to add 10 more shows in 2026.

iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman praised Charlamagne’s authenticity, saying, “Does he say stuff that a lot of people don’t agree with? Of course. But that’s Charlamagne being true to Charlamagne.” The deal also positions Black Effect alongside major streaming expansions, including Netflix streaming The Breakfast Club and 15 other podcasts starting in 2026, cementing Charlamagne’s influence in the industry.