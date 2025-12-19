J French, also known as Jaguar French, is ending the year with momentum following the release of his latest single “SMITTEN,” a heartfelt collaboration with fellow Oklahoma native Taylor Deneen. Deneen, who gained national attention on Season 24 of The Voice, delivers a soulful and emotionally rich performance that elevates the record.

Written and produced by J French, “SMITTEN” showcases his hands-on creative approach. He also directed the accompanying visual, opting for a clean and minimal style that keeps the focus on the lyrics and Deneen’s powerful vocals. The stripped-back presentation highlights the authenticity and emotion behind the collaboration.

The release follows French’s previous single “ABLE” featuring Demetrius Shipp and continues his run of thoughtful, culture-driven projects. Beyond music, J French remains active in fashion, media, and film, further expanding his creative footprint. With “SMITTEN,” he brings the focus back to the music as he closes out a standout year.