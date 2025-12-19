The Minnesota Timberwolves announced today that franchise icon and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett has officially rejoined the organization as Team Ambassador, marking a long-awaited reunion with the greatest player in team history.

Garnett will take on an active and visible role with both the Timberwolves and Lynx, attending select home games, enhancing the fan experience, supporting community initiatives across the Twin Cities, and contributing to exclusive team content. As part of the celebration of his legacy, the Timberwolves will retire Garnett’s No. 21 jersey, with ceremony details to be announced at a later date.

“I’m thrilled to be back home,” Garnett said, reflecting on his early years in Minnesota and expressing excitement about the franchise’s future under co-chairmen Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

Lore and Rodriguez emphasized that Garnett’s return represents more than nostalgia, calling it a statement about honoring the franchise’s past while building a bold future.

Drafted fifth overall in 1995, Garnett spent 14 seasons with Minnesota, winning the 2004 NBA MVP award and becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, steals, blocks, games played, and minutes. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.