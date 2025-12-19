Lil Zay Osama is bringing things full circle with the release of his new project, YN Tape, dropping tonight. The Chicago rapper describes the tape as a return to his roots, inspired by his younger self and the raw drill sound that helped define his city.

“The YN tape is really a tape of me just going back to my younger self,” Zay said. “Hard beats, dark sounds, and rapping about street stuff. But it’s also to shine the light on the younger artists, the new generation coming up in Chicago.”

The project features an all Chicago lineup, with appearances from rising names like Pretty Liyah, Fastmoney Ant, and Star Bandz. According to Zay, the goal was to highlight artists from the city whose music he genuinely supports and believes in. “They all from Chicago. They the new up and coming who music I mess with,” he explained.

Zay also revealed plans for a deluxe edition that will expand the circle while keeping the focus on youth and energy. Artists like OT7 Yuanny and YTB Fatt, whom he has real relationships with, are expected to appear despite being from outside Chicago.

With YN Tape, Lil Zay Osama is pushing unity, visibility, and momentum, hoping the project helps Chicago continue to win together.