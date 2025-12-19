Atlanta hip hop artist MARCO PLUS is closing out a landmark year with the release of MARCO PLUS vs. tha Underworld (Deluxe), now available on all streaming platforms via Roc Nation Distribution. The expanded edition, subtitled Survivor’s Cut, builds on what many fans consider a defining project in his career.

The deluxe release adds eight new tracks to the original 16 song album, blending introspective moments with high-energy cuts that showcase MARCO PLUS’ artistic growth and versatility. Featured collaborators include Boldy James, SWAVAY, Chris Patrick, and Ovrkast, alongside fan favorites such as “Jamal Crawford” and “Juicy Crab,” giving listeners both long-anticipated records and standout staples in one package.

2025 has marked a breakthrough year for MARCO PLUS. He delivered notable collaborations with Smino and Boldy James, appeared on a Conductor Williams production, and joined JID on select dates of the GOD DOES LIKE WORLD TOUR. Performing nightly for crowds of 5,000 to 7,000 fans in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Houston, MARCO continued to elevate his live presence.

Additional highlights include a viral freestyle on Kai Cenat’s livestream, a sold-out album release party, and a sit-down interview with The Breakfast Club, further cementing his rise as one of hip hop’s most compelling emerging voices.