Mustard is asking a judge to grant him full legal custody of his three children, alleging that his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry, violated court orders by repeatedly disparaging him on social media.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Grammy-winning producer, born Dijon McFarlane, is seeking sole legal custody of Kiylan, 13, Kauner, 10, and Kody, 6. The former couple previously shared legal custody under an agreement that specifically barred both parties from speaking negatively about each other in front of their children or within their hearing.

In newly filed papers submitted by attorney Samantha Spector, Mustard claims Thierry breached that agreement through a series of social media posts, including an October 26 Threads message that directly insulted him by name. He also cited additional posts in which Thierry suggested his behavior toward their children was influenced by his feelings toward her.

Mustard argues that the posts draw significant public attention and negatively impact the best interests of the children while undermining effective co-parenting. As a result, he is requesting sole legal custody and $30,000 in sanctions against Thierry for violating court orders.

The two married in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2024. Under the settlement, Thierry received a $315,000 spousal support buyout, while Mustard was ordered to pay $24,500 per month in child support.