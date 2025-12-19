2K has unveiled the latest NBA 2K26 ratings update, arriving just days after the New York Knicks captured the third annual Emirates NBA Cup and as fans gear up for the NBA Christmas Day slate. Several standout players are seeing their in-game value rise, led by Jaylen Brown, Stephon Castle, and Derik Queen.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is now rated 93 overall, earning a one-point increase. The reigning 2024 NBA Finals MVP is enjoying a career-best scoring season at 29.3 points per game and has elevated his play over the last two weeks with averages of 31 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, continuing to power Boston’s offense.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle jumps to an 86 overall rating, up two points. Over the past two weeks, Castle has averaged 23.3 points, seven rebounds, and 4.3 assists, emerging as a key piece thanks to his speed, strength, and finishing ability.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Derik Queen also rises two points to an 82 overall. The rookie is averaging 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, and recently made history with a 33-point triple-double against the Spurs.