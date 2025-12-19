Tory Lanez is mounting a renewed effort to challenge his conviction, with his legal team preparing a fresh appeal that centers on claims prosecutors did not share evidence that could have benefited the defense during his 2022 trial.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10 year prison term following a Los Angeles County jury verdict that found him guilty of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the summer of 2020.

In his first televised interview since being incarcerated, Lanez spoke with NBC News and said he believes the outcome of the case was fundamentally flawed. “I believe I was wrongfully convicted,” Lanez said. He added that information recently brought to his attorneys’ attention is “overwhelming.”

The incident occurred after a gathering at a Hollywood Hills residence owned by Kylie Jenner. Megan testified that Lanez fired a gun as they were leaving the scene, striking her foot and requiring medical treatment and surgery.

Lanez has repeatedly denied discharging the weapon and has maintained that position since his arrest.

Although California’s Second District Court of Appeal recently affirmed the conviction, Lanez’s attorneys are now preparing a petition to the California Supreme Court. The filing is expected to raise allegations of a Brady violation, which argues prosecutors failed to disclose material favorable to the defense. Lanez has also submitted a separate request for clemency or a pardon to Gavin Newsom.

Addressing the case from prison, Lanez said his goal is a fair review of the evidence, not personal attacks. “This is not about attacking her,” he said. “I want someone to look at the evidence and ask if this was fair.”