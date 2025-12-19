Looks like circumstances are changing when it comes to international concert demand for the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Ye is set to return to the European stage with a major solo performance in Italy next summer, marking his first standalone concert in the country. The artist will headline the Hellwatt Festival on July 18, 2026, performing at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia. The festival runs across three weekends from July 4 through July 18, with the venue reportedly capable of holding up to 103,000 attendees.

In case you missed the newest in Italian event news, the arena teased the announcement on social media, writing, “Europe just got louder,” while Ticketmaster promoted the date as a show that “promises to be the biggest show of his career.” An early bird presale is scheduled to begin Monday at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.

Get this, Ye has not mounted a solo European tour stop since 2014, when he brought the Yeezus tour overseas. His most recent appearance in the region came in 2023, when he made a surprise onstage appearance during Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus concert in Rome.

What’s interesting and a fun fact, the Italy booking follows a turbulent stretch for the artist on the live circuit. Ye had previously been announced as a headliner for the Rubicon Festival in Slovakia in July 2025, but the event was ultimately canceled amid controversy tied to his antisemitic remarks. At the time, festival organizers stated, “It is with regret that we announce: Rubicon Festival will not take place this year. This was not an easy decision. Due to media pressure and the withdrawal of several artists and partners, we were unable to deliver the festival at the standard of quality you deserve.”

News of the Italy performance also arrives shortly after a new documentary examining Ye’s career debuted on streaming platforms. Nico Ballesteros’ In Whose Name? is now available on VOD services including Apple, Amazon, Google and Fandango.