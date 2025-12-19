Zachary Huff, professionally known as ZoonieG, is carving out his own space in music with a blend of independence, vision, and consistency. Raised on classic hip hop, the first album he ever owned was The Notorious B.I.G.’s Ready to Die, a project that helped shape his approach to storytelling and ambition.

Before stepping on stage, ZoonieG locks in mentally. He spends at least an hour focused solely on his music, headphones on, blocking out distractions as he prepares to deliver. When it comes to unwinding, he keeps it simple with Minute Maid lemonade or fruit punch.

Creatively, ZoonieG says his own records stay in heavy rotation, especially “Paper Chasing” and “Boss Status,” the latter featuring Snoop Dogg. His first song, “Whip and Work Like Nino Brown,” was recorded at just 16 years old and quickly gained traction, generating buzz across platforms like BET, VH1, and MTV and setting the foundation for his career.

Beyond music, ZoonieG is the CEO and owner of HiVolProductions, LLC, a record label and marketing agency, balancing entrepreneurship with artistry. He cites Zaytoven as one of his favorite producers and believes in long-term strategy over short-term wins. Given the choice, he would take a perfect credit score over cash, emphasizing financial leverage and sustainability.

Never one to chase fame, ZoonieG chooses money and independence, keeping his eyes on the future where he sees his success fully realized.

