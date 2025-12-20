OpenWav x RADIOPUSHERS Launch Global Ambassadorship Platform for the New Music Economy

A cinematic, direct-to-fan blueprint designed to turn independent artists into 1,000-TrueFans franchises, powered by radio, PR, and real development—not empty hype.

This article was written by award-winning and famed American journalist Jonathan P. Wright on behalf of The Source Magazine.

LOS ANGELES, CA – December 15, 2025 – OpenWav, the direct-to-fan platform redefining how independent artists sell music, merch, and memberships, has partnered with digital branding powerhouse RADIOPUSHERS to launch the OpenWav Global Ambassadorship Platform powered by RADIOPUSHERS—a $27 core program designed to turn streams into TrueFans and artists into true brands.

Built for the TikTok, iHeart, and on-demand era, the OpenWav Global Ambassadorship Platform gives independent artists a high-touch, human-driven development lane inside the OpenWav ecosystem: artist visual brand analysis snapshots, Zoom strategy calls, iHeartRadio airplay exposure, iHeartRadio podcast opportunities, Muck Rack–verified editorial coverage, and access to an A&R team to help them navigate the intricate and arduous landscape of transforming from an artist to a CEO via DreamHustleWin University, all wired toward one goal—1,000 paying TrueFans in 12 months or less.

From Streams to

TrueFans

A 12-Month Ownership Blueprint

For more than six years, RADIOPUSHERS has quietly become one of the highest-rated digital branding agencies on Google Business, backed by 265+ five-star reviews on its Google Business profile and a proven track record of working with over 2,000 independent artists worldwide.

Rather than chasing short-term clout, RADIOPUSHERS specializes in organic direct-to-fan monetization strategies that help artists:

Convert casual listeners into email/SMS subscribers and community members



Design narrative-driven merch and digital bundles instead of random drops



Architect systems where 1,000+ TrueFans can be grown, nurtured, and monetized over a 12-month window



The OpenWav Global Ambassadorship Platform brings that philosophy inside the OpenWav app, packaging RADIOPUSHERS’ development engine as the first-step experience for serious artists who want to own their audience—not rent it from algorithms.

Radio, PR, and Paid Media Under One Roof

Every OpenWav Global Ambassador receives a Visual Brand Overview Analysis (VBOA) from the RADIOPUSHERS A&R team—a long-form breakdown of their story, music, visuals, social presence, and monetization upside. That analysis is followed by a live Zoom strategy session where the OpenWav x RADIOPUSHERS team walks the artist through the plan in real time.

From there, the platform unlocks:

Licensed radio exposure



Artists receive a free introductory run on POWER 102.8 Los Angeles and structured access to RADIOPUSHERS’ broader iHeartRadio ecosystem—featuring multiple stations, including 99.7 DA HEAT MIAMI.



Artists receive a free introductory run on POWER 102.8 Los Angeles and structured access to RADIOPUSHERS’ broader iHeartRadio ecosystem—featuring multiple stations, including 99.7 DA HEAT MIAMI. Podcast opportunities



Access to a growing network of iHeartRadio and Pandora-distributed shows, giving artists long-form space to tell their story—not just chase a single spin or playlist slot.



Access to a growing network of iHeartRadio and Pandora-distributed shows, giving artists long-form space to tell their story—not just chase a single spin or playlist slot. Editorial and PR alignment



Strategic placement and storytelling through RADIOPUSHERS’ expansive press network and the Muck Rack–verified portfolio of award-winning journalist Jonathan P. Wright.



Behind the scenes, RADIOPUSHERS also brings deep paid-media execution:

Google Ads for discovery, retargeting, and funnel building



Spotify Studio Ads for targeted audio storytelling around releases



TikTok Ads for culture-driven, short-form reach and creative testing



Together, OpenWav and RADIOPUSHERS can take an artist from zero infrastructure to a full stack of organic and paid growth, always anchored to the artist’s ownership of their own data, catalog, and community.

The OpenWav Fit: Jaeson Ma’s Vision Meets Radio-First Artist Development

OpenWav, co-founded by Jaeson Ma, was built to give artists a true ownership stack—not just another upload portal. Inside OpenWav, an independent artist can move with the leverage and flexibility of a mainstream record label, without carrying the upfront cost burden that usually comes with merch, inventory, and infrastructure.

OpenWav empowers artists to:

Generate revenue from merch and music with no heavy upfront spend



Artists can launch fully branded storefronts that include hoodies, shirts, hats, beanies, cell phone cases, and more—while OpenWav handles production and fulfillment. The artist focuses on vision and storytelling; the platform handles the logistics.



Artists can launch fully branded storefronts that include hoodies, shirts, hats, beanies, cell phone cases, and more—while OpenWav handles production and fulfillment. The artist focuses on vision and storytelling; the platform handles the logistics. Create bundled lifestyle offers, not just single links



An artist can package a digital single or album with physical items—hoodie + EP, hat + exclusive song, beanie + behind-the-scenes video—and present it as one cohesive drop. This lets them move like a boutique label, curating full experiences instead of one-off products.



An artist can package a digital single or album with physical items—hoodie + EP, hat + exclusive song, beanie + behind-the-scenes video—and present it as one cohesive drop. This lets them move like a boutique label, curating full experiences instead of one-off products. Integrate digital products and music into every offer



By fusing songs, bonus content, and digital assets directly into their bundles, artists occupy a unique lane with their fan base: every purchase feels like a piece of the movement, not just a piece of merch.



By fusing songs, bonus content, and digital assets directly into their bundles, artists occupy a unique lane with their fan base: every purchase feels like a piece of the movement, not just a piece of merch. Build Fan Circles—chat-driven micro-communities inside the app



OpenWav’s Fan Circle feature enables artists to create private in-app communities where fans can join for free, listen to updates, receive voice messages, and trade DMs directly with the artist. This turns “followers” into a living, breathing fan club attached to the artist’s commerce ecosystem.



In simple terms, OpenWav allows artists to infuse their fan base directly into their music and e-commerce world—every drop, bundle, and conversation happening inside one unified environment.

The OpenWav Global Ambassadorship Platform powered by RADIOPUSHERS becomes the development engine inside that universe:

OpenWav provides the product, monetization, and fan-circle infrastructure.



RADIOPUSHERS brings radio, PR, strategy, and A&R coaching to help artists architect the lifestyle and revenue model they want to live from.



Together, they give independent artists what the traditional industry rarely offers:

a platform that looks like a label, and a team that actually teaches them how to use it.

How the OpenWav Global Ambassadorship Platform Works

Once the program is live inside OpenWav, artists will be able to:

Apply inside the OpenWav ecosystem



Qualified artists sign up for the $27 core tier, which triggers the onboarding sequence into the Global Ambassadorship Platform.

Receive a Visual Brand Overview Analysis (VBOA)



RADIOPUSHERS’ A&R team studies the artist’s music, visuals, and digital footprint, delivering a detailed written breakdown and roadmap tailored to the artist’s goals.

Join a live Zoom strategy session



The OpenWav x RADIOPUSHERS team goes line-by-line through the VBOA, answering questions and aligning around a focused 90-day plan that connects OpenWav tools with real-world execution.

Activate radio, podcast, and PR lanes



Artists are onboarded into RADIOPUSHERS’ iHeartRadio and FM ecosystem, podcast network, and PR channels in a way that matches their current stage, catalog, and budget.

Scale toward ONE SHOT and beyond



For artists who are ready, the Ambassadorship Platform becomes the on-ramp into RADIOPUSHERS’ flagship ONE SHOT campaign, which deepens iHeartRadio rotation, podcast appearances, A&R coaching, collegiate and female-driven fanbase targeting, and premium OpenWav monetization integration.



At every step, the emphasis remains the same:

Direct-to-fan ownership



1,000-TrueFans economics



Long-term brand equity, not flash-in-the-pan moments



About OpenWav

OpenWav is a next-generation direct-to-fan platform enabling artists to sell music, merch, memberships, tickets, and exclusive content from a single, creator-owned hub. Built for the streaming and social era, OpenWav turns audiences into communities and fans into stakeholders in the artists they love.

About RADIOPUSHERS

RADIOPUSHERS is a digital branding, media, and artist-development agency focused on independent creators. For more than six years, the company has worked with over 2,000 artists, helping them build sustainable careers through organic direct-to-fan monetization, licensed radio airplay, media strategy, and brand coaching.

With more than 265 five-star Google reviews on its Google Business profile, RADIOPUSHERS is recognized as one of the highest-rated digital branding agencies in the world. The company operates a multi-platform infrastructure spanning iHeartRadio and FM stations, curated podcasts, PR and editorial channels, and performance-driven ad campaigns across Google Ads, Spotify Studio Ads, and TikTok.

RADIOPUSHERS is led creatively by Jonathan P. Wright, an award-winning, Muck Rack–verified journalist and senior A&R executive who has built an ecosystem around one simple thesis:

“DSPs give you exposure. Community gives you equity.”

The OpenWav Global Brand Ambassadorship Platform enables artists to receive around-the-clock coaching, training, development, and psychological support en route to their musical destiny—and to build a movement anchored in TrueFans, ownership, and long-term impact.

