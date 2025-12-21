Nicki Minaj made an unexpected appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday in Phoenix, joining Erika Kirk, the widow of the organization’s late founder Charlie Kirk, onstage during the annual conservative convention. The two entered hand in hand to Minaj’s hit song “Super Bass,” drawing loud applause and fireworks before sitting down for a public Q&A. Kirk praised Minaj warmly, calling her an “amazing woman” and emphasizing her sincerity and character.

During the discussion, Minaj openly expressed admiration for President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, saying she respected both leaders and felt they had given many Americans hope. She described them as relatable figures who remain connected to everyday people and current realities, adding that they make supporters feel proud to be American. Minaj’s comments were met with enthusiastic reactions from the audience.

Minaj also used the platform to criticize California Governor Gavin Newsom, reading aloud past social media posts in which she mocked him and sharply opposed his support for transgender children. She questioned what she framed as Newsom’s political priorities and reiterated her belief that children should be healthy, safe, and happy. At one point, she urged boys to “be boys,” stating there was nothing wrong with traditional expressions of masculinity.

In addition, Minaj praised Turning Point USA for encouraging young people to connect with God, arguing that faith has been sidelined in media and public discourse. She claimed Christians face increasing persecution in the United States and said the organization was helping fill a spiritual gap for youth.

Minaj’s AmericaFest appearance underscored her growing visibility in conservative political spaces and her vocal support for Trump-era leadership, reflecting a broader shift that has surprised some fans, as Minaj has increasingly aligned herself with the MAGA movement in recent months. She has amplified pro-Trump content on social media, criticized Democratic leaders, and drawn attention for politically charged appearances, including a recent visit to the United Nations.