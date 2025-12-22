The Detroit Pistons have announced an expanded partnership with multi-platinum artist and Detroit cultural icon Big Sean, naming him the franchise’s Creative Director of Global Experience. The move deepens the organization’s commitment to creativity, cultural connection, and global fan growth, while centering Detroit’s voice and identity on an international stage.

Announced on World Basketball Day, the partnership will continue to bridge basketball, music, fashion, and art. Big Sean will collaborate closely with the Pistons on community engagement and global fan development, using his platform and hometown pride to introduce Detroit Basketball to new audiences worldwide. The role builds on the team’s growing international strategy, which recently included initiatives in Mexico City and will expand through cultural partnerships and global events.

As part of the announcement, the Pistons and Big Sean launched Creatives Across Continents, a global initiative inviting designers and artists worldwide to create original work inspired by Detroit Basketball. Selected creatives will receive prompts directly from Big Sean, with designs slated for a collaborative retail collection launching in 2026.

Big Sean previously served as the Pistons’ Creative Director of Innovation and has contributed to merchandise, in game experiences, and community activations. Additional projects tied to NBA All Star Weekend, 313 Day, and future retail collaborations will be revealed in the coming year.