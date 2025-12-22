As 21 Savage and Young Thug continue promoting a “f**k the streets” message aimed at encouraging unity and growth within Atlanta hip-hop, Boosie Badazz is offering a more complicated take.

In a series of tweets, Boosie challenged rappers embracing the slogan while still relying on street narratives in their music. “IF THE RAPPERS GO SAY F**K THE STREETS YALL NEED TO STOP RAPPING BOUT EM!!” he wrote, accusing artists of “double dipping” by condemning street culture while profiting from it.

Boosie argued that the streets play a foundational role in shaping artists’ identities, work ethic, and success. He pointed out that much of hip-hop’s sound, support system, and independent-label culture originated in street environments. While emphasizing that he wants young people to escape dangerous situations, Boosie made it clear he refuses to denounce the streets outright.

“YES I WANT EVERY KID TO MAKE IT OUT THE STREETS,” he continued. “BUT IM NEVER SAYING ‘F**K THE STREETS.’ THEY RESPONSIBLE FOR OUR SUCCESS.”

IF THE RAPPERS GO SAY FUCK THE STREETS YALL NEED TO STOP RAPPING BOUT EM‼️STOP DOUBLE DIPPING ‼️RAP ABOUT FRUITS ,COLLEGE COURSES N STAYING OUT THE STREETS✅IF U FROM THE STREETS THE STREETS SHAPED YOU TO THE MAN U R TODAY. YOUR MINDSET ,YOUR HUSTLE ,YOUR INTUITION etc. COME FROM… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 20, 2025

He closed by challenging rappers to fully remove street themes from their lyrics if they truly stand by the message, urging them to prove their artistry without relying on that vocabulary.