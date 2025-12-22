Photo Credit: Adrian Davis​​

Wayne Ayers’ Where Is The Buzz has historically been a haven for the world of entertainment, a space that humbly lifts musicians on their way and even helps indie film directors. It is an oasis in which artists feel sheltered, understood, and seen. “I was searching for something real, something genuine,” Ayers says. “Something more than a series of clicks within the computer. Somewhere artists feel understood.” Right from the start, the goal was to access the artist on their own turf before discussing anything about the numbers. “A lot of music sites are reactive,” says Ayers. “We want to be right there with them. It is only when an artist is growing, expanding their horizons, finding out who they are, that we want to be able to chat with them about what they are doing.

Over time, Where Is The Buzz has come to be known as a go-to for artists and bands still finding their footing in more commercial spaces, known for its thoughtful approach and its ability to put bands in the forefront in a constantly changing world. They’ve even featured coverage of Tyla’s music in the media before ‘Water’ came out, showing just how committed the press seems to be to putting musicians in the forefront for reasons of meaning over mainstream popularity, much like Alameda did.

As Ayers highlights, it’s in knowing that success isn’t predicted or guaranteed in a media landscape hungry for meaning, that they have kept their scope of intentions small: “We’re not here to crown anybody. As much as possible, we’re raising them.” It all comes through in their podcast, Where Is The Buzz, as they have conversations that are as much about building, creating, and identity as they are about solutions.

“You don’t owe us a thing,” Ayers says to performers. “But this isn’t about selling records in 30 seconds. It’s about showing who you are in this moment, truly.” This approach has bred a level of trust in the artist and their representatives, who are leery of the typical marketing machine and the press.

Where Is The Buzz is simply one of the most effective platforms available to artists seeking more substantial media attention, such as in-depth interviews and major news stories, rather than breaking news. Relationship marketing of this variety feels especially pertinent in today’s world. A news source will, of course, report on something new and developing, but this is not done to hurry.

Specialists like Where Is The Buzz in this field provide an invaluable supplement to overall information visibility, helping artists present themselves as more than just the next big thing. More often than not, this takes time. Statements, interviews, and initial news originating from Where Is The Buzz come back around once fame levels are reached, indicating that the buzz existed all along. “That’s what we want,” says Ayers. “To look back and say we were there when it mattered, not just when it was loud.”