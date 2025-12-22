On Friday, December 19, La La Anthony once again brought holiday cheer to the Bronx with the eighth annual La La’s Winter Wonderland, a celebration rooted in community, culture, and giving. Held at Gauchos Gym, the event welcomed more than 450 children and families from Girls Inc. of NYC and the Police Athletic League of the Bronx for an unforgettable evening.

Hosted by Anthony and co-hosted by TV personality Paris Phillips, the night featured surprise performances from Bay Swag, Bri3, Honey Bxby, Lola Brooke, and Zeddy Will. Popular streamers Tylil James and Zoe Spencer also made appearances, helping create an energetic and inspiring atmosphere for attendees.

In recognition of her ongoing dedication to the Bronx, Anthony received a proclamation from Councilman Kevin C. Riley and a citation from Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, honoring her leadership and commitment to uplifting local youth.

Sponsored by Fashion Nova and Off-White, with partner Eat Clean Bro, the event included raffle giveaways featuring donated prizes from Beats by Dre and Moose Knuckles. Every child also received curated gifts from brands such as Adidas, Fanatics, EOS, Savage X Fenty, SheaMoisture, and Rookie Kids.

More than a holiday event, La La’s Winter Wonderland continues to unite brands, artists, and families to celebrate the next generation and inspire brighter futures for Bronx youth.