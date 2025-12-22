NORCROSS, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: Rapper Offset (C) and his children Kody Cephus (L) and Kalea Marie Cephus (R) attend the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

GRAMMY-nominated artist, fashion innovator, and philanthropist Offset returned to his hometown of Norcross in Gwinnett County, Georgia, for the fourth annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity, continuing a tradition rooted in service and family legacy. Presented alongside the Ann Cephus Family Fund Corporation, the event has now supported more than 3,000 families since its launch. It honors the memory of Offset’s late grandmother Ann, whose values inspired his commitment to giving back.

Offset was joined by his mother, Latabia Woodward, founder of the family nonprofit and co-organizer of the event, along with his children, Kody and Kalea, who helped distribute toys to local families. As a father of six who grew up in Gwinnett County, Offset emphasized the importance of supporting the community that raised him, especially as many families continue to face financial strain despite the area’s rapid growth.

NORCROSS, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: Rapper Offset is seen handing out smart TVs during his 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Over the past four years, Toys 4 The Nawf has delivered toys, winter coats, essential supplies, and resources to thousands of children across Gwinnett County. The initiative is powered by more than 100 volunteers and community partners, including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority chapters, whose involvement has been key to the program’s impact.

The event also reached a broader audience through YouTube personality Jack Doherty, who livestreamed from the site while donating toys, helping amplify the mission to a nationwide Gen Z audience.

Toys 4 The Nawf capped a major year for Offset, who released both the KIARI album and the Haunted By Fame mixtape, while continuing a philanthropic legacy spanning health, hunger relief, education, and youth development.