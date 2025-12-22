Top Dawg Entertainment returned to Nickerson Gardens in Watts, California, on December 18 and 19 for its 12th Annual TDE Holiday Charity Concert and Community Celebration, continuing one of hip hop’s most impactful community traditions. Founded by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, the label welcomed more than 8,000 attendees across the two-day event. It distributed an estimated $2 million worth of toys, clothing, and community resources to local families.

The celebration featured performances from TDE artists, including SZA, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Ab-Soul, Ray Vaughn, Zacari, and Kal Banx, alongside surprise appearances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mario, Monica, and more. Beyond the music, the event offered a full slate of free programming, including toy giveaways, youth sports activities, barber services, holiday photo stations, raffles, and a snow experience for children.

Community impact remained central to the mission. In partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles Watts WorkSource Center, TDE hosted an on-site job fair focused on employment opportunities and reentry resources for ex-offenders.

Brandon “Big B” Tiffith, President of Top Dawg Love The Kids and TDE Chief Marketing Officer, described the event as a legacy rooted in giving back to the same community that raised the label’s founders. TDE President Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of creating joy and lasting memories for families during the holiday season.

Now a staple of the Watts community, the TDE Holiday Charity Concert has been covered by major outlets and remains a powerful example of hip-hop-driven service and impact.