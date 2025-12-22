A suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent home invasion at Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Florida residence, according to information obtained by TMZ.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 19-year-old Pedro Rodriguez was taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies stemming from the incident. Rodriguez faces charges including armed home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver.

Authorities say Rodriguez is believed to be only one of several individuals involved in the invasion. Law enforcement officials emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing as they continue working to identify and locate additional suspects connected to the crime.

Details surrounding the motive for the home invasion have not been publicly disclosed. The incident drew widespread attention due to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s high profile and history of legal issues and public controversies.

Officials have not released information on whether any weapons or stolen property were recovered at the time of Rodriguez’s arrest. No further updates have been provided regarding court dates or potential additional charges as the case develops.