Another day, another lawsuit. This time boxing icon Terence “Bud” Crawford is confronting a fresh legal challenge days after confirming his retirement. A New York jeweler has sued the undefeated champion, claiming he failed to deliver on a luxury goods promotion tied to his fights.

As reported by our good friends at TMZ, the civil action was filed Thursday in Manhattan Civil Court by Mazza New York. The retailer alleges Crawford visited its store in February 2024 and sought a $139,000 Patek Philippe Aquanaut watch. According to the complaint, Crawford proposed a $35,000 down payment and agreed to promote Mazza on his fight trunks to cover the remaining balance.

Mazza says it accepted the arrangement, delivered the watch, and expected its logo to be visible during Crawford’s bouts. The first attempt allegedly failed during Crawford’s August 2024 fight against Israil Madrimov, when the logo “had completely fallen off” by the fourth round.

The suit claims Crawford’s team acknowledged the issue and pledged to correct it for the next marquee event. But when Crawford faced Canelo Alvarez in September, Mazza says its branding never appeared despite months of coordination and the delivery of both physical and digital materials.

The jeweler estimates the lost exposure from the Alvarez fight at roughly $1.5 million, comparing the missed visibility to premium advertising during major sporting events. The lawsuit asserts claims of breach of contract, conversion, and unjust enrichment.

Crawford, 38, retired this week with a perfect 42-0 record. In a social media video announcing his decision, he said he was “walking away as a great with nothing else left to prove.”

A representative for Crawford did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. It remains unclear whether he plans to challenge the allegations or pursue a settlement.