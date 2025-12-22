BET+ is bringing back The Ms. Pat Show in January, officially confirming a fifth season and unveiling a teaser that signals another bold chapter for the Emmy-nominated comedy.

@comediennemspat Season 5 of #TheMsPatShow is on the way, and we’re ready to dance about it! But Ms. Pat…please leave it to the good knees in the family. 😂😂😂 Y’all ready?! @Brittany Inge @Briyana Guadalupe #fyp ♬ original sound – Ms. Pat

The series stars Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee alongside J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briayna Guadalupe, and Theodore John Barnes. Known for its unapologetic tone, the sitcom continues to explore difficult and often avoided subjects including family trauma, addiction, abuse, and personal accountability, all filtered through sharp humor and raw honesty.

According to BET+, the upcoming season raises the stakes even higher. “[T]he multi-dimensional Carson family tackles topics including scars left by absent parents, scars created by present parents, and following your dreams through all of it. In their wildest, most uproarious season yet, the Carsons discover that the only constant is change.”

Season 5 also introduces a wave of notable guest appearances. Raven-Symoné returns to the series both in front of and behind the camera, continuing her work as a director on the show. She is joined by Tisha Campbell, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Omeretta, Sandra Caldwell, Loretta Devine, and iconic R&B group SWV. Brittany Inge will appear in a recurring role throughout the season.

Williams-Lee co-created the series with Jordan E. Cooper, and both remain actively involved as executive producers. Lee Daniels also executive produces alongside Rose-Catherine Pinkney, Brian Grazer, Deb Evans, Patrick Walsh, Jon Radler, Natalie Berkus, and Mary Lou Belli. Walsh additionally serves as creative producer, while Jon DeWalt and Allison Bosma step in as co-executive producers.

With its fearless storytelling, stacked guest lineup, and willingness to go where most sitcoms will not, Season 5 aims to reinforce The Ms. Pat Show as one of BET+’s most distinctive and daring originals.