21 Savage continues his chart dominance as his fourth solo studio album, What Happened to the Streets?, debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with more than 70,000 units earned in its first week. The release marks Savage’s fourth consecutive solo album to debut inside the Top 3, extending a career-long streak in which none of his solo or collaborative projects have ever debuted outside the Top 5.

The 14-track album also opened at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Hip Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, while landing Top 5 placements on both the Top Album Sales and Top Streaming Albums charts. The strong performance further reinforces 21 Savage’s consistency as one of hip hop’s most reliable hitmakers.

The album’s impact was amplified by a headline-grabbing rollout during Art Basel Week 2025 in Miami. Savage partnered with British-Nigerian designer and artist SLAWN to tease the project through a series of high-profile activations. Throughout the week, SLAWN revealed all four album covers at major exhibitions, including Prizm and Scope.

The campaign culminated in an official unveiling at Atlanta’s High Museum, where Savage and SLAWN presented a 15-piece art installation featuring Kerry James Marshall-inspired artwork created for the album. Each cover was printed 2,100 times and made available for purchase through Savage’s online store.

Centered on commentary about Atlanta and the broader hip hop landscape, What Happened to the Streets? sparked widespread conversation upon release, further cementing 21 Savage’s cultural influence beyond the music itself.