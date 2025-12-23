50 Cent reignited his ongoing feud with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory after a private message sent to a Power franchise honcho surfaced online, once again blurring the line between television fiction and real-life tension.

On Tuesday, Dec. 23, the G-Unit founder posted on Instagram after a screenshot circulated showing Big Meech reaching out earlier that day to Kris D. Lofton. Lofton portrays the volatile Chicago drug dealer Jennard Samson on Starz’s Power Book VI: Force. Meech’s message was brief and informal, reading, “Wassup fam let’s work!!”

50 Cent quickly seized the moment, reposting the screenshot with a caption that mixed humor and criticism.

“Work on what ,” 50 wrote. “He’s an actor, he don’t want to sell dope fool. You watching to[o] much FORCE .”

The jab underscored 50’s long-standing habit of drawing sharp distinctions between scripted crime dramas and real-world consequences. By emphasizing Lofton’s role as an actor, 50 appeared to suggest that Meech had confused television storytelling with reality.

The exchange also reopened old wounds. 50 Cent previously partnered with Big Meech on the Starz series BMF, but their relationship publicly unraveled in 2023. The fallout intensified after Meech and his son Lil Meech were seen aligning with Rick Ross and Floyd Mayweather, both of whom have a well-documented rivalry with 50. Since then, 50 has repeatedly used social media to mock the former collaborators and reshape the narrative around their past association.

Lofton, meanwhile, moved quickly to shut down any speculation. Sharing the screenshot of Meech’s message to his own Instagram Story, the actor replied, “Not a chance Demetrius…. .”

While the response included humor, the message was unmistakable. For Lofton, the line between character and real life was not up for debate.