Portland’s EDM scene came alive at THE CLUB Holocene, where music fans and industry insiders gathered for a high-energy night driven by immersive sound and vibrant lighting. Among those in attendance was Big Deal, the Portland-based music manager, who was spotted enjoying the event alongside two beautiful ladies including @Kari.Lpzz, adding to the nightlife buzz surrounding the evening.

Holocene’s powerful sound system and electric atmosphere set the tone for a night rooted in music and culture. Big Deal, known for working with artists across the country, appeared fully engaged in the experience—reflecting his wide-reaching influence and strong connections beyond the Pacific Northwest.

The night also aligned with momentum around new music being presented by Big Deal, including Al P’s latest single “Payload” and Slim Baby’s new release “Fighting My Demons.” Slim Baby continues to build on the success of his earlier record “Lost My Mind,” which gained strong traction and later received an official remix featuring hip-hop heavyweight Boosie Badazz, further amplifying the record’s reach.

More than just a night out, the moment captured at Holocene highlights the energy, style, and cross-regional connections that continue to shape today’s independent music landscape—while underscoring Big Deal’s role in presenting and pushing emerging releases onto a larger stage.

