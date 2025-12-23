Multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby marked his birthday with the release of the official music video for “OUT YA BUSINESS,” delivering a striking black and white visual that reflects both his message and his current artistic focus.

Directed by Nick Mays, the video is set inside a school and opens with DaBaby standing alone in an empty classroom, rapping from the front with focus and conviction. As the song unfolds, students slowly fill the room, listening as his words begin to resonate beyond the walls. The narrative then expands, following the students through everyday school life in hallways, the gym, and other familiar spaces, including moments of conflict, temptation, and after-school rituals. Throughout it all, DaBaby’s voice remains present, acting as both guidance and warning.

Released on his birthday, the video feels equal parts statement and reflection. It builds on the urgency of “OUT YA BUSINESS,” a track centered on perspective, discipline, and staying focused amid constant distraction. The visual reinforces that message by highlighting the real-life choices young people face daily.

The video follows the recent release of “OUT YA BUSINESS” alongside “PAPER LOW,” the focus track from DaBaby’s latest pair of singles. While “OUT YA BUSINESS” cuts through with directness and resolve, “PAPER LOW” offers a more introspective look at independence, consistency, and personal accountability. Together, the songs and the new visual showcase an artist moving with clarity, intention, and renewed momentum.