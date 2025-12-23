The Detroit Pistons unveiled an expanded collaboration with hometown star Big Sean on Sunday, Dec. 21, naming the multi-platinum artist the franchise’s Creative Director of Global Experience. The announcement coincided with World Basketball Day and signals a deeper push to blend basketball with music, fashion and art while growing the team’s global reach through Detroit’s cultural lens.

In his expanded role, Big Sean will contribute to product and design initiatives while also partnering with the organization on community-focused programming and international fan engagement. The Pistons said the goal is to introduce Detroit Basketball to new audiences by leaning into the city’s creative identity and global appeal.

“It’s been an honor to serve the Pistons community, and stepping into this expanded role as Creative Director of Global Experience allows me to do it on an even bigger scale. Detroit has always been rich with talent and culture, and my mission is to keep opening doors and hiring our city’s creatives to shine alongside one of the most iconic franchises in sports. I’m grateful to the Pistons for trusting me to help define what the culture of Detroit Basketball really means,” says Big Sean.

The partnership launch also introduced “Creatives Across Continents,” a global initiative inviting artists, designers and cultural tastemakers from around the world to create original work inspired by Detroit Basketball. Selected creatives will receive a prompt from Big Sean and develop pieces for a collaborative retail collection slated for release in 2026.

“Big Sean’s influence reaches far beyond music — he’s a global creative visionary who already brings Detroit wherever he goes,” said Alicia Jeffreys, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “As Creative Director of Global Experience he brings authenticity, reach and imagination to the Pistons brand. ‘Creatives Across Continents’ is the next step in introducing Detroit Basketball to the world, and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to lead that vision.”