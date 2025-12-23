Yup, he did this. Here comes a little story time … Drake offered fans an unexpected piece of hip-hop history during a recent Kick livestream, revealing how a high-profile breakup led to a quiet act of loyalty involving Quavo and Saweetie.

Drake talks about how he bought the Bentley Quavo originally gifted to Saweetie after seeing she was selling it post-breakup, and then gifted it back to Quavo 😭👀 pic.twitter.com/wWuwGWSPBY — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) December 23, 2025

Broadcasting from Utah’s red rock desert, the Toronto rapper explained how he came to purchase the custom Bentley Continental GT convertible Quavo once gifted Saweetie for Christmas in 2020. The luxury car debuted during the rollout of Migos’ Culture III and quickly became one of rap’s most talked-about holiday moments.

And he costs a pretty penny. Valued at roughly $300,000, the Bentley featured a personalized “ICY GRRL” license plate, a direct reference to Saweetie’s breakout hit and brand. The gift went viral and symbolized the couple’s status as one of hip-hop’s most glamorous pairings at the time.

In case you missed it, by March 2021, the relationship had publicly unraveled amid cheating allegations. The Bentley later resurfaced on the market, eventually appearing at a dealership with a $280,000 price tag.

Here’s how it got to Drizzy. Drake said he noticed the listing and immediately thought about Quavo rather than the surrounding headlines. Speaking during the stream with BenDaDonnn, Drake explained what drove his decision. “I saw it for sale and I’m like ‘Yo, Imma buy that back for my dog,’” he said.

Get this, instead of keeping the car or flipping it, you know doing what most ultra rich people would do, Drake said he parked the Bentley out front to surprise Quavo. That part. The gesture transformed the vehicle from a symbol of a public breakup into a sign of friendship between two rap heavyweights.

That’s a real friend right there. Rather than letting the Bentley remain tied to a failed romance, Drake’s move reframed it as proof that some bonds in hip-hop outlast the spotlight and the drama.