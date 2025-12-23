Last month, Salt-N-Pepa, one of hip-hop’s most iconic groups, stated that they entered a legal fight to reclaim ownership of their masters, alleging their music was blocked from streaming platforms after they attempted to exercise their termination rights granted under federal law. Their story mirrors a long history of artists battling for control of the work that made them household names — from Prince to TLC to Anita Baker to Taylor Swift.

Lately, there have been many conversations and confusion about music ownership, royalties, publishing, and who is protected by the law. From musicians to A.I performers like Xania Monet there is a lot to decipher when we talk about the business of music.

But while legacy acts continue fighting to regain what was signed away decades ago, a new generation of music entrepreneurs are building solutions so future artists never face the same struggle.

One of the most compelling leaders in that shift is George Monger, President and CEO of Connect Music — a Memphis-based music and technology company pioneering a creator-first model. His platform allows independent artists to retain ownership of their intellectual property while gaining access to the capital, infrastructure, analytics, and global distribution networks historically reserved for major labels.

Monger recognized years ago that a new model was needed for artists to really thrive in the music business. He made it his mission to transform the music business. Monger is now modernizing how independent artists and labels build sustainable careers. By combining transparent royalties, data-first marketing, and IP-ownership–friendly agreements, Monger is reshaping the business of Music, so creators keep more of what they earn—and understand how they earned it.

Connect Music has a creator-first operating system. The model ensures artists retain ownership of their IP while participating in a transparent revenue-sharing system that focuses on measurable growth across streaming, social, and licensing.

Connect Music’s ConnectDeck is where creatives drive their business. The user-friendly portal provides artists with easy-to-use tools to keep their catalog and revenue up to date. The customized interface makes navigation easy. It lets you set up new releases, view real-time analytics, manage permissions, analyze earnings, and more

“Artists aren’t only talent; they’re businesses,” said Monger. “Our job is to provide the financing and infrastructure; distribution, publishing, administration, and real-time intelligence without stripping them of ownership or IP leverage. If creators have clarity and control, they make better decisions and create better outcomes,” he shared.

Artists, songwriters and producers often find it difficult to track their earnings. Connect Music thrives on the opposite.

“Transparency is non-negotiable. When we partner with an artist, they understand the economics from day one of our relationship. We don’t build transactional relationships with our artists; we seek transformational relationships on a human level,” Monger added. “When creators can see every input and output of the business of their creative work, they can scale on their own terms. That is real independence and creates real lasting relationships with our partner artists.”

Key pillars include:

Artist-first economics: Revenue-share model aligned with creator ownership and performance transparency.

Revenue-share model aligned with creator ownership and performance transparency. Real-time data & insights: Dashboards that translate streams and audience data into actionable marketing moves.

Integrated distribution + publishing: Faster releases, fewer royalties lost, and stronger catalog management.

Faster releases, fewer royalties lost, and stronger catalog management. Licensing readiness: Metadata and splits packaged for quicker sync and brand partnerships.

Community programs: Education and mentorship for emerging artists and indie labels, particularly in the Mid-South.

People might ask why this matters, and the answer is simple: it’s about understanding. The streaming era democratized distribution—but not understanding. Monger’s approach replaces opaque systems with clarity, empowering artists to own their assets, understand their numbers, and grow their businesses. Connect Music is quickly becoming an excellent option for artists who are business-minded and knowledgeable about music revenue. Artists such as Boosie, Big XthaPlug, YTB Fatt, Big 30, and more have benefited from this new model. The sky is the limit with Connect Music and the innovative ways that they are advancing music to the benefit of creators. With Monger’s vision, perhaps more artists will no longer have to battle for what is rightfully theirs.