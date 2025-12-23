GRAMMY-nominated artist Gunna brought the sold-out North American leg of his Wun World Tour to a powerful close Friday night with a standout performance at WAMU Theater in Seattle. The show capped a highly successful run that has already become the biggest tour of Gunna’s career to date.

While the global tour is still ongoing, the North American and European legs have grossed nearly $15 million so far and drawn more than 200,000 fans, including over $1 million in ticket sales in Gunna’s hometown of Atlanta. Night after night, Gunna delivered high-energy performances that highlighted both his growth as a live performer and the continued momentum of his music.

Beyond the stage, Gunna expanded his community impact through the Wunna Run Club 5K series. After an inaugural run in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park drew more than 1,000 runners, the initiative expanded to cities including New York City, Toronto, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles. More than 5,000 participants joined the runs, reflecting Gunna’s focus on wellness and connection with fans. He also donated $150,000 from tour proceeds to Gunna’s Great Giveaway Foundation.

Each show opened with “cfwm” before Gunna performed standout tracks from his latest album The Last Wun, including “just say dat,” “one of wun,” and the number one radio hit “wgft,” alongside fan favorites like “Drip Too Hard” and “pushin P.”

The Wun World Tour now continues internationally with stops in Africa, Australia, and Europe before concluding March 31 at London’s The O2.