Lil Uzi Vert has released a new single titled “What You Saying,” pairing the track with a vibrant, high-energy visual packed with fashion world heavyweights. Directed by Charlotte Wales, the video blends music, couture, and art, featuring cameos from supermodel Adriana Lima, Marc Jacobs, Law Roach, Andre Walker, Lourdes Leon, and Lynn Yaeger.

In the visually striking film, Uzi appears in a carefully curated mix of archival pieces from Jean Paul Gaultier, Helmut Lang, and Raf Simons. At the same time, Thom Browne is highlighted in the atelier. Marc Jacobs runway looks take center stage on the catwalk, and Adriana Lima wears an iconic glove top from Maison Margiela Spring 2001 alongside designs by Miss Claire Sullivan.

Produced by MC VERTT, “What You Saying” follows recent releases “Chanel Boy,” “Relevant,” and “Regular.” The song also arrives during a pivotal chapter in Uzi’s career, following the announcement of their signing to Roc Nation Distribution. This deal preserves complete creative independence and ownership of masters. Uzi has also expanded the partnership with new agreements at Roc Nation Management and Roc Nation Publishing, joining JAY-Z and Rihanna as the only artists managed by Roc Nation while also signed to its distribution arm.

To coincide with the release, Uzi unveiled a limited-edition merch capsule available now through Welcome to Cor(e). With more than 31 billion career streams, multiple Grammy nominations, and three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, Lil Uzi Vert continues to solidify their legacy as one of the most innovative and influential artists of their generation.