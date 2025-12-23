Kai Cenat is using his massive platform to speak candidly about mental health, urging young fans to be honest with themselves as he continues to navigate the pressures that come with internet fame.

One of the most-watched streamers in the world, Cenat has recently addressed stress, burnout and emotional strain during livestreams and interviews. His comments arrive amid a growing movement of digital creators acknowledging the psychological toll tied to constant visibility and performance expectations.

Known for his humor, high-energy broadcasts and viral collaborations, Cenat said the off-camera moments often tell a different story.

“People see the laughs, but they don’t see what happens when the camera turns off,” Cenat said during a recent livestream. “That’s when everything hits you at once.”

Mental health professionals note that online creators face unique challenges, including nonstop exposure, audience scrutiny and pressure to remain entertaining. Studies from the American Psychological Association have linked social media fame to increased anxiety and emotional exhaustion.

Cenat has described those struggles in straightforward terms that resonate with his audience.

“I had days where I didn’t even want to go live,” he said. “Not because I hate it, but because my mind was tired.”

With a fan base largely made up of teenagers and young adults, Cenat has emphasized that vulnerability should not be mistaken for weakness.

“I’m not perfect, and I don’t want y’all thinking I am,” Cenat told viewers. “If you’re going through something, that doesn’t make you weak.”

He has also encouraged fans to seek support, referencing his own experiences with therapy and leaning on trusted friends during difficult periods.

“Talking to somebody saved me more times than people know,” he said. “Holding it in only makes it worse.”

Mental health data from the National Institute of Mental Health shows rising rates of anxiety and depression among young adults. Advocates say public figures like Cenat sharing personal experiences can play a key role in reducing stigma and encouraging early intervention.