The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced plans to leave Arrowhead Stadium, their longtime home in Missouri, for a new $3 billion domed stadium that will be built across the state line in Kansas. The venue is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2031 NFL season.

The announcement followed a unanimous vote by a council of Kansas lawmakers approving the use of sales tax and revenue STAR bonds to help finance the project. According to ESPN, the bonds will cover up to 70 percent of the total cost, estimated at roughly $2.4 billion. They will be repaid through state sales and liquor tax revenues generated within a designated district surrounding the stadium and its mixed-use development.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt confirmed that the Hunt family will commit an additional $1 billion toward development, with a portion of the funds eligible for STAR bond incentives. Hunt emphasized that the decision was driven by long-term vision and fan experience.

“We made a decision as a family that this was the right opportunity and the best for the organization,” Hunt said. “It’s about the fans. This will give Chiefs Kingdom a state-of-the-art facility that can serve multiple generations.”

According to Hunt, the domed stadium would allow the region to compete for major events currently out of reach, including the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games, and NCAA Final Fours.

While the exact site has not yet been finalized, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly confirmed the stadium will be located in Wyandotte County. One potential location under consideration is near the Kansas Speedway and The Legends retail and entertainment district in Kansas City, Kansas. The area already hosts Children’s Mercy Park, home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City.

The move marks a historic shift for the franchise, which has played at Arrowhead Stadium since 1972.